3511 East Baseline Road.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:42 AM

3511 East Baseline Road

3511 East Baseline Road · (480) 448-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3511 East Baseline Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1081 · Avail. now

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 1/1 condo with all new wood plank like floors, updated paint, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, granite counters, carport parking, community pool, mountain views, patio, storage, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3511 East Baseline Road have any available units?
3511 East Baseline Road has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3511 East Baseline Road have?
Some of 3511 East Baseline Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3511 East Baseline Road currently offering any rent specials?
3511 East Baseline Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3511 East Baseline Road pet-friendly?
No, 3511 East Baseline Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3511 East Baseline Road offer parking?
Yes, 3511 East Baseline Road offers parking.
Does 3511 East Baseline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3511 East Baseline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3511 East Baseline Road have a pool?
Yes, 3511 East Baseline Road has a pool.
Does 3511 East Baseline Road have accessible units?
No, 3511 East Baseline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3511 East Baseline Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3511 East Baseline Road does not have units with dishwashers.

