3511 East Baseline Road.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters carport recently renovated pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

wow! absolutely gorgeous phoenix 1/1 condo with all new wood plank like floors, updated paint, tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, granite counters, carport parking, community pool, mountain views, patio, storage, water/sewer/trash included, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.