Phoenix, AZ
3509 West Cheryl Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3509 West Cheryl Drive

3509 West Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3509 West Cheryl Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,911 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 West Cheryl Drive have any available units?
3509 West Cheryl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 West Cheryl Drive have?
Some of 3509 West Cheryl Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 West Cheryl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3509 West Cheryl Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 West Cheryl Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 West Cheryl Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3509 West Cheryl Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3509 West Cheryl Drive does offer parking.
Does 3509 West Cheryl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 West Cheryl Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 West Cheryl Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3509 West Cheryl Drive has a pool.
Does 3509 West Cheryl Drive have accessible units?
No, 3509 West Cheryl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 West Cheryl Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3509 West Cheryl Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
