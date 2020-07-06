3508 S 82nd Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

4 Bed 3 Bath With POOL, 2348 sqft 2 Story available now. Call or text Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Tuscano



This well appointed home shows like a model. Enjoy the beautiful mountain views on the upper deck and entertain in the beautiful backyard with a sparkling POOL & Service included! Gourmet kitchen with island and mirrored pantry, black appliances included. The loft upstairs is perfect for a playroom, office or TV room. This house is loaded with many extras such as brushed nickle hardware and fixtures, real wood blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Large walkin closets in all bedrooms. Located close to new schools and shopping and dining makes this home a must see. Call today to schedule a showing.



Cross Street: 83rd Ave & Lower Buckeye Directions: 83rd Ave south to Globe, east on Globe, right on Superior, left on 82nd Lane.



Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090



