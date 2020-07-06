All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3508 S 82nd Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3508 S 82nd Ln
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

3508 S 82nd Ln

3508 South 82nd Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3508 South 82nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043
Tuscano

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
4 Bed 3 Bath With POOL, 2348 sqft 2 Story available now. Call or text Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Tuscano

This well appointed home shows like a model. Enjoy the beautiful mountain views on the upper deck and entertain in the beautiful backyard with a sparkling POOL & Service included! Gourmet kitchen with island and mirrored pantry, black appliances included. The loft upstairs is perfect for a playroom, office or TV room. This house is loaded with many extras such as brushed nickle hardware and fixtures, real wood blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Large walkin closets in all bedrooms. Located close to new schools and shopping and dining makes this home a must see. Call today to schedule a showing.

Cross Street: 83rd Ave & Lower Buckeye Directions: 83rd Ave south to Globe, east on Globe, right on Superior, left on 82nd Lane.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE4511720)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 S 82nd Ln have any available units?
3508 S 82nd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 S 82nd Ln have?
Some of 3508 S 82nd Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 S 82nd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3508 S 82nd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 S 82nd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3508 S 82nd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3508 S 82nd Ln offer parking?
No, 3508 S 82nd Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3508 S 82nd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3508 S 82nd Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 S 82nd Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3508 S 82nd Ln has a pool.
Does 3508 S 82nd Ln have accessible units?
No, 3508 S 82nd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 S 82nd Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 S 82nd Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Bell Cove
17239 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College