Phoenix, AZ
3507 West Mandalay Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3507 West Mandalay Lane

3507 West Mandalay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3507 West Mandalay Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Deerview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Phoenix, AZ. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,830 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, off street parking, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 West Mandalay Lane have any available units?
3507 West Mandalay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 West Mandalay Lane have?
Some of 3507 West Mandalay Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 West Mandalay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3507 West Mandalay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 West Mandalay Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 West Mandalay Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3507 West Mandalay Lane offer parking?
No, 3507 West Mandalay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3507 West Mandalay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 West Mandalay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 West Mandalay Lane have a pool?
No, 3507 West Mandalay Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3507 West Mandalay Lane have accessible units?
No, 3507 West Mandalay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 West Mandalay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 West Mandalay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
