Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3507 E GREENWAY Lane
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM
3507 E GREENWAY Lane
3507 East Greenway Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
3507 East Greenway Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a cute 3 bedroom 2bathroom, 2-car garage home in a cul-de-sac. The home features a greatroom style floorplan, tall vaulted ceiling, and tile flooring throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3507 E GREENWAY Lane have any available units?
3507 E GREENWAY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3507 E GREENWAY Lane have?
Some of 3507 E GREENWAY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 3507 E GREENWAY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3507 E GREENWAY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 E GREENWAY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3507 E GREENWAY Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3507 E GREENWAY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3507 E GREENWAY Lane offers parking.
Does 3507 E GREENWAY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 E GREENWAY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 E GREENWAY Lane have a pool?
No, 3507 E GREENWAY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3507 E GREENWAY Lane have accessible units?
No, 3507 E GREENWAY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 E GREENWAY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 E GREENWAY Lane has units with dishwashers.
