Phoenix, AZ
3506 E PICCADILLY Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:40 AM

3506 E PICCADILLY Road

3506 East Piccadilly Road · No Longer Available
Location

3506 East Piccadilly Road, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
NOTE: Have verbal acceptance on an applicant... lease out for signature... Open, bright, fresh & clean... Nicely updated, New tile flooring throughout, new mini blinds, eat-in kitchen w/ track lighting & pantry closet... Freshly painted interior & exterior... laundry room off kitchen w/ overhead storage cabinet... updated bathrooms w/ tile floors, pedestal sinks & mirrored cabinets... Quiet shady pie shaped cul-de-sac lot. LANDLORD PROVIDES IRRIGATION SERVICE ALSO LAWN MOWING SERVICE TWICE MONTHLY... Lead-Based Paint & WQARF disclosure required... pets by permission/approval... NO SMOKING... Owner/Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3506 E PICCADILLY Road have any available units?
3506 E PICCADILLY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3506 E PICCADILLY Road have?
Some of 3506 E PICCADILLY Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3506 E PICCADILLY Road currently offering any rent specials?
3506 E PICCADILLY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3506 E PICCADILLY Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3506 E PICCADILLY Road is pet friendly.
Does 3506 E PICCADILLY Road offer parking?
No, 3506 E PICCADILLY Road does not offer parking.
Does 3506 E PICCADILLY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3506 E PICCADILLY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3506 E PICCADILLY Road have a pool?
No, 3506 E PICCADILLY Road does not have a pool.
Does 3506 E PICCADILLY Road have accessible units?
No, 3506 E PICCADILLY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3506 E PICCADILLY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3506 E PICCADILLY Road has units with dishwashers.

