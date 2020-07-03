3506 E PICCADILLY Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

NOTE: Have verbal acceptance on an applicant... lease out for signature... Open, bright, fresh & clean... Nicely updated, New tile flooring throughout, new mini blinds, eat-in kitchen w/ track lighting & pantry closet... Freshly painted interior & exterior... laundry room off kitchen w/ overhead storage cabinet... updated bathrooms w/ tile floors, pedestal sinks & mirrored cabinets... Quiet shady pie shaped cul-de-sac lot. LANDLORD PROVIDES IRRIGATION SERVICE ALSO LAWN MOWING SERVICE TWICE MONTHLY... Lead-Based Paint & WQARF disclosure required... pets by permission/approval... NO SMOKING... Owner/Agent.