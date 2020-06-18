Rent Calculator
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue
3502 East Cambridge Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3502 East Cambridge Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Are you looking for a great 1 bedroom style flat in the heart of Phoenix. This is it. Do not disturb tenant in front unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have any available units?
3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue offer parking?
No, 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3502 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
