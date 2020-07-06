349 N 11th St 110

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 internet access

The Palms Downtown - Property Id: 204974



No Smoking. No Felonies. No Evictions or Bankruptcies Within 36 Months of Application Date. No Crimes Against Children. Proof of Income is Required. No vouchers or Section 8. Acora Asset Management LLC Processes Full Credit & Criminal Background Checks on All Applicants & Complies With All Fair Housing Laws.



Enjoy living in Downtown Phoenix while feasting at the many eateries the city has to offer. Entertainment can be found at every corner. The Palms Downtown is located moments from ASU Central and the Light Rail!



These remodeled units have Tiled Counter Tops, Tile Flooring, Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Appliances Included & Laundry Machines available on site 24/7. In addition, the units come with a large storage room.



Water, Sewer and Trash is included in Rent. Also, there's free WiFi provided to ALL tenants at The Palms Downtown!



If interested in setting up a viewing, please contact 602-638-3300 or Office @AcoraAM com

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204974

