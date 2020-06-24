34708 N 30th Ave

Amenities

3 bed 2.5 bath Towne Home with unique 3 story layout! Bottom floor has large living room area with garage access, laundry room, and half bath for easy access. 2 bedrooms, guest bath, kitchen and a family area on level 2. The Master Suite encompasses the entire 3rd floor for added privacy. Full master bath and a large walk in closet. There are custom plantation shutters throughout, neutral paint, laminate wood flooring in main living areas and lush carpet in the bedrooms. 2 car garage with extra street parking. Tramonto\'s amazing amenities including pools, playgrounds and sports courts. It\'s close to shopping, restaurants, commerce, and hiking trails. Minutes from the I-17. Come see today! ***Owner will provide washer and dryer with approved application***



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



