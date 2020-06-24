All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
34708 N 30th Ave
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

34708 N 30th Ave

34708 North 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

34708 North 30th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85086
Tramonto

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c1f6af000 ----
3 bed 2.5 bath Towne Home with unique 3 story layout! Bottom floor has large living room area with garage access, laundry room, and half bath for easy access. 2 bedrooms, guest bath, kitchen and a family area on level 2. The Master Suite encompasses the entire 3rd floor for added privacy. Full master bath and a large walk in closet. There are custom plantation shutters throughout, neutral paint, laminate wood flooring in main living areas and lush carpet in the bedrooms. 2 car garage with extra street parking. Tramonto\'s amazing amenities including pools, playgrounds and sports courts. It\'s close to shopping, restaurants, commerce, and hiking trails. Minutes from the I-17. Come see today! ***Owner will provide washer and dryer with approved application***

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34708 N 30th Ave have any available units?
34708 N 30th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 34708 N 30th Ave have?
Some of 34708 N 30th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34708 N 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
34708 N 30th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34708 N 30th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 34708 N 30th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 34708 N 30th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 34708 N 30th Ave offers parking.
Does 34708 N 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34708 N 30th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34708 N 30th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 34708 N 30th Ave has a pool.
Does 34708 N 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 34708 N 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 34708 N 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 34708 N 30th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
