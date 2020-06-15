All apartments in Phoenix
3445 N 36TH Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:20 AM

3445 N 36TH Street

3445 North 36th Street · (480) 766-6725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3445 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$1,401

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 BED/1 BATH! A rare opportunity available in this awesome, quiet, single-level, Mid-century modern complex in highly sought after Arcadia Lite. Your new apartment home has high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances, a stacked washer/dryer, crown molding & tile floors throughout. Just step out your front door is the recently remodel sparkling pool & loungers - why go the W Hotel when you can enjoy all this super quiet complex offers just a few feet from your own front patio? Unit has assigned covered parking right out your back door & is close to public transportation. An easy commute to downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, Phoenix Community College, Sky Harbor Airport shopping, dining and a plethora of activities and entertainment. Just minutes from the I-17 & both Loops 101 & 202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3445 N 36TH Street have any available units?
3445 N 36TH Street has a unit available for $1,401 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3445 N 36TH Street have?
Some of 3445 N 36TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3445 N 36TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3445 N 36TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3445 N 36TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3445 N 36TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3445 N 36TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3445 N 36TH Street does offer parking.
Does 3445 N 36TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3445 N 36TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3445 N 36TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 3445 N 36TH Street has a pool.
Does 3445 N 36TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3445 N 36TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3445 N 36TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3445 N 36TH Street has units with dishwashers.
