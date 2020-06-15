3445 N 36TH Street

Amenities

2 BED/1 BATH! A rare opportunity available in this awesome, quiet, single-level, Mid-century modern complex in highly sought after Arcadia Lite. Your new apartment home has high-end stainless steel kitchen appliances, a stacked washer/dryer, crown molding & tile floors throughout. Just step out your front door is the recently remodel sparkling pool & loungers - why go the W Hotel when you can enjoy all this super quiet complex offers just a few feet from your own front patio? Unit has assigned covered parking right out your back door & is close to public transportation. An easy commute to downtown Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, Phoenix Community College, Sky Harbor Airport shopping, dining and a plethora of activities and entertainment. Just minutes from the I-17 & both Loops 101 & 202.