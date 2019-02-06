Rent Calculator
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3436 W MALAPAI Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3436 W MALAPAI Drive
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:14 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3436 W MALAPAI Drive
3436 West Malapai Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3436 West Malapai Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3436 W MALAPAI Drive have any available units?
3436 W MALAPAI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3436 W MALAPAI Drive have?
Some of 3436 W MALAPAI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3436 W MALAPAI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3436 W MALAPAI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3436 W MALAPAI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3436 W MALAPAI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3436 W MALAPAI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3436 W MALAPAI Drive offers parking.
Does 3436 W MALAPAI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3436 W MALAPAI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3436 W MALAPAI Drive have a pool?
No, 3436 W MALAPAI Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3436 W MALAPAI Drive have accessible units?
No, 3436 W MALAPAI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3436 W MALAPAI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3436 W MALAPAI Drive has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
