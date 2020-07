Amenities

Move in Ready! 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage and RV Gate. Brand new paint, carpet and kitchen appliances. Very well maintained home with gorgeous brick fireplace, nicely layed out floorplan and spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet space. Enjoy relaxing in the large backyard with sparkling diving pool. You won't be disappointed. No Section 8.