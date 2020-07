Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Beautiful condo in gated community of the Phoenician Pines. 2 bed, 2 bath, very open and bright. Tons of upgrades! Granite counters, beautiful laminate wood plank flooring and so much more. Wonderful community amenities including biking & walking paths, community pool & spa, clubhouse/rec room and workout facility . You won't be disappointed. No Section 8. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS