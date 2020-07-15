3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Move in ready 2 bedroom + 2 bath condo on 2nd floor CLOSE TO ASU!! Open floor plan with neutral modern paint color throughout. Great room has balcony access with incredible views overlooking the Raven Golf Course. Kitchen features granite counter tops, raised breakfast bar, stainless refrigerator, range/oven, built in microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom has a private exit to the balcony and an adjoining bath. Washer and dryer are also included. Water is included with rent. Community pool! Call now to view! **Building 3, 2nd floor**