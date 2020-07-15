All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:33 AM

3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220

3434 East Baseline Road · (623) 263-9157
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3434 East Baseline Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,195

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 858 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Move in ready 2 bedroom + 2 bath condo on 2nd floor CLOSE TO ASU!! Open floor plan with neutral modern paint color throughout. Great room has balcony access with incredible views overlooking the Raven Golf Course. Kitchen features granite counter tops, raised breakfast bar, stainless refrigerator, range/oven, built in microwave and dishwasher. Master bedroom has a private exit to the balcony and an adjoining bath. Washer and dryer are also included. Water is included with rent. Community pool! Call now to view! **Building 3, 2nd floor**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 have any available units?
3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 have?
Some of 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 currently offering any rent specials?
3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 pet-friendly?
No, 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 offer parking?
Yes, 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 offers parking.
Does 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 have a pool?
Yes, 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 has a pool.
Does 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 have accessible units?
No, 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3434 E Baseline Rd Unit 220?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Place At Wickertree Apartments
20003 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity