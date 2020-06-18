Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3433 S. 97th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3433 S. 97th Lane
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3433 S. 97th Lane
3433 South 97th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3433 South 97th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Home - Freshly painted, cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. All appliances included and has a spacious backyard. Located in a nice quiet subdivision. Won't last long. Available now.
(RLNE4947369)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3433 S. 97th Lane have any available units?
3433 S. 97th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3433 S. 97th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3433 S. 97th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 S. 97th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3433 S. 97th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3433 S. 97th Lane offer parking?
No, 3433 S. 97th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3433 S. 97th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3433 S. 97th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 S. 97th Lane have a pool?
No, 3433 S. 97th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3433 S. 97th Lane have accessible units?
No, 3433 S. 97th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 S. 97th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3433 S. 97th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3433 S. 97th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3433 S. 97th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Modena
815 N 52nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Osborn Place
1414 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College