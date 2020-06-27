Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3433 E WILLETTA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3433 E WILLETTA Street
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3433 E WILLETTA Street
3433 E Willetta St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3433 E Willetta St, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
RECENTLY REMODELED 1 BED 1 BATH- FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT AND NEWER CARPET. ALL NEWER LIGHTING CEILING FANS AND BLINDS. PRIVATE FENCED YARD. THIS APARTMENT IS FABULOUS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3433 E WILLETTA Street have any available units?
3433 E WILLETTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3433 E WILLETTA Street have?
Some of 3433 E WILLETTA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3433 E WILLETTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3433 E WILLETTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3433 E WILLETTA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3433 E WILLETTA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3433 E WILLETTA Street offer parking?
No, 3433 E WILLETTA Street does not offer parking.
Does 3433 E WILLETTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3433 E WILLETTA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3433 E WILLETTA Street have a pool?
No, 3433 E WILLETTA Street does not have a pool.
Does 3433 E WILLETTA Street have accessible units?
No, 3433 E WILLETTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3433 E WILLETTA Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3433 E WILLETTA Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College