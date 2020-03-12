3432 E Palm Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly carport gym on-site laundry parking pool

AVAILABLE AFTER 7/1- Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home w/ large driveway and carport. All tile and laminate hardwood throughout. NEW ROOF, DUAL PANE WINDOWS, AND SS FRIDGE, DW, AND STOVE. NEW full size W/D front loaders in outdoor laundry room! All 3 bedrooms have tons of closet space and ceiling fans in each room. Large fenced backyard w/ alley access. PETS WELCOME w/ $300 non-refundable fee. Tenant responsible for: water/trash, gas, and electric. Move-In Fees: 1st months rent $1395 +4% tax/admin (totaling $1450.80 per mo) Additional fees security deposit (same as rent) and $150 admin fee. Owners are looking for a stable long term renter. Qualified applicants ONLY, background/credit check $55, income 3x rent. All adults must apply. Sorry no evictions or rent collections.