Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:43 PM

3432 E Palm Lane

3432 East Palm Lane · (480) 788-8330
Location

3432 East Palm Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
AVAILABLE AFTER 7/1- Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home w/ large driveway and carport. All tile and laminate hardwood throughout. NEW ROOF, DUAL PANE WINDOWS, AND SS FRIDGE, DW, AND STOVE. NEW full size W/D front loaders in outdoor laundry room! All 3 bedrooms have tons of closet space and ceiling fans in each room. Large fenced backyard w/ alley access. PETS WELCOME w/ $300 non-refundable fee. Tenant responsible for: water/trash, gas, and electric. Move-In Fees: 1st months rent $1395 +4% tax/admin (totaling $1450.80 per mo) Additional fees security deposit (same as rent) and $150 admin fee. Owners are looking for a stable long term renter. Qualified applicants ONLY, background/credit check $55, income 3x rent. All adults must apply. Sorry no evictions or rent collections.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 E Palm Lane have any available units?
3432 E Palm Lane has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3432 E Palm Lane have?
Some of 3432 E Palm Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 E Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3432 E Palm Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 E Palm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3432 E Palm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3432 E Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3432 E Palm Lane does offer parking.
Does 3432 E Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3432 E Palm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 E Palm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3432 E Palm Lane has a pool.
Does 3432 E Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 3432 E Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 E Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3432 E Palm Lane has units with dishwashers.
