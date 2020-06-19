Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath town home. Bedrooms are both upstairs with each having their own baths. Downstairs has open family room with dining area. All appliances included in this lease. Tile flooring downstairs and wood flooring upstairs.Small private back yard.Storage room on back patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3431 W KIMBERLY Way have any available units?
3431 W KIMBERLY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3431 W KIMBERLY Way have?
Some of 3431 W KIMBERLY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 W KIMBERLY Way currently offering any rent specials?
3431 W KIMBERLY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.