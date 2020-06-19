3431 W KIMBERLY Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath town home. Bedrooms are both upstairs with each having their own baths. Downstairs has open family room with dining area. All appliances included in this lease. Tile flooring downstairs and wood flooring upstairs.Small private back yard.Storage room on back patio.