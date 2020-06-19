All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3431 W KIMBERLY Way
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:06 PM

3431 W KIMBERLY Way

3431 West Kimberly Way · No Longer Available
Location

3431 West Kimberly Way, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath town home. Bedrooms are both upstairs with each having their own baths. Downstairs has open family room with dining area. All appliances included in this lease. Tile flooring downstairs and wood flooring upstairs.Small private back yard.Storage room on back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 W KIMBERLY Way have any available units?
3431 W KIMBERLY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3431 W KIMBERLY Way have?
Some of 3431 W KIMBERLY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 W KIMBERLY Way currently offering any rent specials?
3431 W KIMBERLY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 W KIMBERLY Way pet-friendly?
No, 3431 W KIMBERLY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3431 W KIMBERLY Way offer parking?
No, 3431 W KIMBERLY Way does not offer parking.
Does 3431 W KIMBERLY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3431 W KIMBERLY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 W KIMBERLY Way have a pool?
No, 3431 W KIMBERLY Way does not have a pool.
Does 3431 W KIMBERLY Way have accessible units?
No, 3431 W KIMBERLY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 W KIMBERLY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3431 W KIMBERLY Way has units with dishwashers.
