Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3430 W Louise Drive
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM
3430 W Louise Drive
3430 West Louise Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3430 West Louise Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Absolute charmer, this corner lot home has enchanting back yard complete with fruit tree, and covered patio. Interior boasts large kitchen with nook, lots of tile, huge master, and spacious laundry.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3430 W Louise Drive have any available units?
3430 W Louise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3430 W Louise Drive have?
Some of 3430 W Louise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3430 W Louise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3430 W Louise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 W Louise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3430 W Louise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3430 W Louise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3430 W Louise Drive offers parking.
Does 3430 W Louise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3430 W Louise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 W Louise Drive have a pool?
No, 3430 W Louise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3430 W Louise Drive have accessible units?
No, 3430 W Louise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 W Louise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3430 W Louise Drive has units with dishwashers.
