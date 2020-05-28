All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3429 West Lisbon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3429 West Lisbon Lane
Last updated July 19 2019 at 8:03 PM

3429 West Lisbon Lane

3429 West Lisbon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3429 West Lisbon Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
wow! cute, clean and cozy phoenix 3/2 house with all tile/hardwood floors, sky lights, split master, covered parking, huge backyard with storage, private patio, mountain views, nearby schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 West Lisbon Lane have any available units?
3429 West Lisbon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3429 West Lisbon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3429 West Lisbon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 West Lisbon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3429 West Lisbon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3429 West Lisbon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3429 West Lisbon Lane offers parking.
Does 3429 West Lisbon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 West Lisbon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 West Lisbon Lane have a pool?
No, 3429 West Lisbon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3429 West Lisbon Lane have accessible units?
No, 3429 West Lisbon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 West Lisbon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3429 West Lisbon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3429 West Lisbon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3429 West Lisbon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College