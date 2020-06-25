Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
3429 E. Coronado Rd.
3429 E. Coronado Rd.
3429 East Coronado Road
No Longer Available
Location
3429 East Coronado Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Phoenix 3+Bedroom -
(RLNE3578461)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3429 E. Coronado Rd. have any available units?
3429 E. Coronado Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3429 E. Coronado Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3429 E. Coronado Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 E. Coronado Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3429 E. Coronado Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3429 E. Coronado Rd. offer parking?
No, 3429 E. Coronado Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 3429 E. Coronado Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 E. Coronado Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 E. Coronado Rd. have a pool?
No, 3429 E. Coronado Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3429 E. Coronado Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3429 E. Coronado Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 E. Coronado Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3429 E. Coronado Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3429 E. Coronado Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3429 E. Coronado Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
