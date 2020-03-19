All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3428 E Willetta Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3428 E Willetta Street
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

3428 E Willetta Street

3428 E Willetta St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3428 E Willetta St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bed 1 Bath Spacious Apartment - 2 Bed 1 Bath Renovated End Unit with a nice size yard and Attached covered parking. New Refrigerator. New Stove, New paint throughout, kitchen counters, bathroom-vanity, tub and surround.

(RLNE5191576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3428 E Willetta Street have any available units?
3428 E Willetta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3428 E Willetta Street have?
Some of 3428 E Willetta Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3428 E Willetta Street currently offering any rent specials?
3428 E Willetta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3428 E Willetta Street pet-friendly?
No, 3428 E Willetta Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3428 E Willetta Street offer parking?
Yes, 3428 E Willetta Street offers parking.
Does 3428 E Willetta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3428 E Willetta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3428 E Willetta Street have a pool?
No, 3428 E Willetta Street does not have a pool.
Does 3428 E Willetta Street have accessible units?
No, 3428 E Willetta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3428 E Willetta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3428 E Willetta Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Morada West
6161 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College