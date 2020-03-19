3428 E Willetta Street

2 Bed 1 Bath Spacious Apartment - 2 Bed 1 Bath Renovated End Unit with a nice size yard and Attached covered parking. New Refrigerator. New Stove, New paint throughout, kitchen counters, bathroom-vanity, tub and surround.
(RLNE5191576)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
