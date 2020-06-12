All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3427 W Rosewood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3427 W Rosewood Avenue
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

3427 W Rosewood Avenue

3427 West Rosewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3427 West Rosewood Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,092 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5408431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3427 W Rosewood Avenue have any available units?
3427 W Rosewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3427 W Rosewood Avenue have?
Some of 3427 W Rosewood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3427 W Rosewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3427 W Rosewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3427 W Rosewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3427 W Rosewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3427 W Rosewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3427 W Rosewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 3427 W Rosewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3427 W Rosewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3427 W Rosewood Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3427 W Rosewood Avenue has a pool.
Does 3427 W Rosewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3427 W Rosewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3427 W Rosewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3427 W Rosewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
RidgeGate Apartments
2811 W Deer Valley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College