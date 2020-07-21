All apartments in Phoenix
Location

3426 South 96th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a Single-Family Home located at 3426 South 96th Avenue, Tolleson AZ. This awesome rental has 3 beds and 2 baths and is 1,523 square feet. Good sized lot with platy of room to entertain! Home will be vacant at the end of May!

ALSO.. BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US!!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

I work with all credit situations including foreclosures and bankruptcies. Call me if you have specific questions on our approval policies.

I have homes all throughout the valley!

*LICENSED REALTOR*
*EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,562.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 South 96th Avenue have any available units?
3426 South 96th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3426 South 96th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3426 South 96th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 South 96th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3426 South 96th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3426 South 96th Avenue offer parking?
No, 3426 South 96th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3426 South 96th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3426 South 96th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 South 96th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3426 South 96th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3426 South 96th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3426 South 96th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 South 96th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3426 South 96th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3426 South 96th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3426 South 96th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
