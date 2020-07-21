Amenities

This is a Single-Family Home located at 3426 South 96th Avenue, Tolleson AZ. This awesome rental has 3 beds and 2 baths and is 1,523 square feet. Good sized lot with platy of room to entertain! Home will be vacant at the end of May!



ALSO.. BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US!!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



I work with all credit situations including foreclosures and bankruptcies. Call me if you have specific questions on our approval policies.



I have homes all throughout the valley!



*LICENSED REALTOR*

*EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,562.50, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.