Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3425 E Everett Dr
3425 East Everett Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3425 East Everett Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3425 E Everett Dr have any available units?
3425 E Everett Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3425 E Everett Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3425 E Everett Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 E Everett Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3425 E Everett Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3425 E Everett Dr offer parking?
No, 3425 E Everett Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3425 E Everett Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 E Everett Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 E Everett Dr have a pool?
No, 3425 E Everett Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3425 E Everett Dr have accessible units?
No, 3425 E Everett Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 E Everett Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 E Everett Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3425 E Everett Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3425 E Everett Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
