Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3423 W Cactus Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3423 W Cactus Rd
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:53 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3423 W Cactus Rd
3423 West Cactus Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3423 West Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 bedroom 2 bath with Over-sized Bedrooms, Tile Floors, Close to All Services & Shopping. Large private backyard with covered patio. Call for Pets. Application is on www.rentazhome.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3423 W Cactus Rd have any available units?
3423 W Cactus Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3423 W Cactus Rd have?
Some of 3423 W Cactus Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3423 W Cactus Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3423 W Cactus Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3423 W Cactus Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3423 W Cactus Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3423 W Cactus Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3423 W Cactus Rd offers parking.
Does 3423 W Cactus Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3423 W Cactus Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3423 W Cactus Rd have a pool?
No, 3423 W Cactus Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3423 W Cactus Rd have accessible units?
No, 3423 W Cactus Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3423 W Cactus Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3423 W Cactus Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Ironwood Estates
8930 W Monroe St
Phoenix, AZ 85345
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Belaflora
5302 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Cobalt on 32nd Street
18350 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College