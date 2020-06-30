Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3421 S 95th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3421 S 95th Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3421 S 95th Dr
3421 South 95th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3421 South 95th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This perfect 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3421 S 95th Dr have any available units?
3421 S 95th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3421 S 95th Dr have?
Some of 3421 S 95th Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3421 S 95th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3421 S 95th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3421 S 95th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3421 S 95th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3421 S 95th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3421 S 95th Dr offers parking.
Does 3421 S 95th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3421 S 95th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3421 S 95th Dr have a pool?
No, 3421 S 95th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3421 S 95th Dr have accessible units?
No, 3421 S 95th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3421 S 95th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3421 S 95th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
The Met At 3rd at 3rd and Fillmore
200 E Fillmore St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Skyline Lofts
600 N 4th St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Tides on Thomas
4815 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College