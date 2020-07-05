Rent Calculator
Home
Phoenix, AZ
342 E Orangewood Ave
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
342 E Orangewood Ave
342 East Orangewood Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
342 East Orangewood Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020
North Central Corridor
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 342 E Orangewood Ave have any available units?
342 E Orangewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 342 E Orangewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
342 E Orangewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 E Orangewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 342 E Orangewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 342 E Orangewood Ave offer parking?
No, 342 E Orangewood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 342 E Orangewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 E Orangewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 E Orangewood Ave have a pool?
Yes, 342 E Orangewood Ave has a pool.
Does 342 E Orangewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 342 E Orangewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 342 E Orangewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 342 E Orangewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 342 E Orangewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 342 E Orangewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
