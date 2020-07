Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

RECENTLY REMODELED! NEW KITCHEN! GRANITE!! NEW CEILING FANS!! UTILITIES INCL!!(see comments) Don't let this slip by. Greatlocation in Arcadia!! Down Town Phoenix, Old Town Scottsdale, Camelback Mountain, Sky Harbor Airport all within minutes! Walking distance from restaurants,shopping, the AZ canal trail. This will go quick!