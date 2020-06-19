All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3415 North 36th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3415 North 36th Street

3415 North 36th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3415 North 36th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous townhome located in desirable Central Phoenix is available for immediate move-in! 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths with gorgeous flooring throughout, skylights for added natural light and beauty. Updated lighting and fresh paint make this a fresh and fun home. Spacious kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and all major appliances included! Breakfast nook with large bay window. Private patio great for entertaining. Laundry room with washer and dryer included! Close to all the dining and shopping this amazing area has to offer. Water/sewer/trash included! Community pool. Your pet welcomed. This really is a Gem!!

Visit www.zreteam.com or call 480.351.3855 for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 North 36th Street have any available units?
3415 North 36th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3415 North 36th Street have?
Some of 3415 North 36th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3415 North 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3415 North 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 North 36th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 North 36th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3415 North 36th Street offer parking?
No, 3415 North 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3415 North 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3415 North 36th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 North 36th Street have a pool?
Yes, 3415 North 36th Street has a pool.
Does 3415 North 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 3415 North 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 North 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 North 36th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

