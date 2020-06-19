3415 North 36th Street

Amenities

This gorgeous townhome located in desirable Central Phoenix is available for immediate move-in! 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths with gorgeous flooring throughout, skylights for added natural light and beauty. Updated lighting and fresh paint make this a fresh and fun home. Spacious kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, and all major appliances included! Breakfast nook with large bay window. Private patio great for entertaining. Laundry room with washer and dryer included! Close to all the dining and shopping this amazing area has to offer. Water/sewer/trash included! Community pool. Your pet welcomed. This really is a Gem!!



Visit www.zreteam.com or call 480.351.3855 for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.