All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3414 West Cactus Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3414 West Cactus Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:48 PM

3414 West Cactus Road

3414 West Cactus Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3414 West Cactus Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready for Immediate Move In! Fabulous 5 Bed 2 bath home at 35th Ave and Cactus! Great location at 35th Ave and Cactus! Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard and NO HOA! The home has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. One small dog under 25 pounds OK for $45 pet rent per month. No section 8. Tenant to pay all utilities.

$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable cleaning deposit. $1349 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.

The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/

Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 West Cactus Road have any available units?
3414 West Cactus Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3414 West Cactus Road currently offering any rent specials?
3414 West Cactus Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 West Cactus Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 West Cactus Road is pet friendly.
Does 3414 West Cactus Road offer parking?
No, 3414 West Cactus Road does not offer parking.
Does 3414 West Cactus Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 West Cactus Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 West Cactus Road have a pool?
No, 3414 West Cactus Road does not have a pool.
Does 3414 West Cactus Road have accessible units?
No, 3414 West Cactus Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 West Cactus Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 West Cactus Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3414 West Cactus Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3414 West Cactus Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paloma Village
2827 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Park Greenvale
2950 E Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Avenue 25 Apartments
18250 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Stewart
800 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Heritage
1100 E Osborn Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College