3414 West Cactus Road

Ready for Immediate Move In! Fabulous 5 Bed 2 bath home at 35th Ave and Cactus! Great location at 35th Ave and Cactus! Close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and bus route. This home is a block home on a large lot with large back yard and NO HOA! The home has 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, and kitchen. Home has tile throughout with ceiling fans. One small dog under 25 pounds OK for $45 pet rent per month. No section 8. Tenant to pay all utilities.



$60 non refundable application fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative fee of $125 due at move in. $350 refundable cleaning deposit. $1349 refundable security deposit. $400 refundable pet deposit. Earnest deposit is non refundable when application is approved.



The third party vendor has a pet application fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional. This can be completed at -- https://marketedgeaz.petscreening.com/



Preliminary requirements: Please view property before submitting application; No past evictions, or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (nonrefundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.