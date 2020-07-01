All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:25 AM

3413 W SELDON Lane

3413 West Seldon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3413 West Seldon Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY! Open and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. Gorgeous flooring.Enjoy the huge fenced back yard with RV gate and block fencing . Won't last long! No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 W SELDON Lane have any available units?
3413 W SELDON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 W SELDON Lane have?
Some of 3413 W SELDON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 W SELDON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3413 W SELDON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 W SELDON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3413 W SELDON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3413 W SELDON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3413 W SELDON Lane offers parking.
Does 3413 W SELDON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 W SELDON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 W SELDON Lane have a pool?
No, 3413 W SELDON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3413 W SELDON Lane have accessible units?
No, 3413 W SELDON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 W SELDON Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 W SELDON Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

