MOVE IN READY! Open and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of cabinet space. Gorgeous flooring.Enjoy the huge fenced back yard with RV gate and block fencing . Won't last long! No Section 8 *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3413 W SELDON Lane have any available units?
3413 W SELDON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3413 W SELDON Lane have?
Some of 3413 W SELDON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3413 W SELDON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3413 W SELDON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.