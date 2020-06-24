All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 26 2019 at 10:55 AM

3411 W MORROW Drive

3411 West Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3411 West Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
NICE, CLEAN, 2 BEDROOM - 1.5 BATH - CERAMIC TILE AND LAMINATE - CARPET ON STAIRS - 2'' BLINDS - 1 COVERED PARKING SPACE - COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK - 1 SMALL DOG WILL BE CONSIDERED (UNDER 30 LBS) SORRY, NO CATS, NO SMOKING

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3411 W MORROW Drive have any available units?
3411 W MORROW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3411 W MORROW Drive have?
Some of 3411 W MORROW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3411 W MORROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3411 W MORROW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3411 W MORROW Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3411 W MORROW Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3411 W MORROW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3411 W MORROW Drive offers parking.
Does 3411 W MORROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3411 W MORROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3411 W MORROW Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3411 W MORROW Drive has a pool.
Does 3411 W MORROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 3411 W MORROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3411 W MORROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3411 W MORROW Drive has units with dishwashers.
