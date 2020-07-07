All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

3410 West Cholla Street

3410 West Cholla Street · No Longer Available
Location

3410 West Cholla Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 West Cholla Street have any available units?
3410 West Cholla Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3410 West Cholla Street currently offering any rent specials?
3410 West Cholla Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 West Cholla Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3410 West Cholla Street is pet friendly.
Does 3410 West Cholla Street offer parking?
No, 3410 West Cholla Street does not offer parking.
Does 3410 West Cholla Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 West Cholla Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 West Cholla Street have a pool?
No, 3410 West Cholla Street does not have a pool.
Does 3410 West Cholla Street have accessible units?
No, 3410 West Cholla Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 West Cholla Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 West Cholla Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3410 West Cholla Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3410 West Cholla Street does not have units with air conditioning.

