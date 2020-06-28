Rent Calculator
3410 W KIMBERLY Way
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM
3410 W KIMBERLY Way
3410 West Kimberly Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
3410 West Kimberly Way, Phoenix, AZ 85027
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled north phoenix gem! Fresh paint and Tile throughout. Two car garage on a very quiet street. Open floor plan ideal for entertaining! Ready for move-in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way have any available units?
3410 W KIMBERLY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way have?
Some of 3410 W KIMBERLY Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3410 W KIMBERLY Way currently offering any rent specials?
3410 W KIMBERLY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 W KIMBERLY Way pet-friendly?
No, 3410 W KIMBERLY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way offer parking?
Yes, 3410 W KIMBERLY Way offers parking.
Does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 W KIMBERLY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way have a pool?
No, 3410 W KIMBERLY Way does not have a pool.
Does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way have accessible units?
No, 3410 W KIMBERLY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 W KIMBERLY Way has units with dishwashers.
