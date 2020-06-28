All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3410 W KIMBERLY Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3410 W KIMBERLY Way
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

3410 W KIMBERLY Way

3410 West Kimberly Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3410 West Kimberly Way, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled north phoenix gem! Fresh paint and Tile throughout. Two car garage on a very quiet street. Open floor plan ideal for entertaining! Ready for move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way have any available units?
3410 W KIMBERLY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way have?
Some of 3410 W KIMBERLY Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 W KIMBERLY Way currently offering any rent specials?
3410 W KIMBERLY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 W KIMBERLY Way pet-friendly?
No, 3410 W KIMBERLY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way offer parking?
Yes, 3410 W KIMBERLY Way offers parking.
Does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 W KIMBERLY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way have a pool?
No, 3410 W KIMBERLY Way does not have a pool.
Does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way have accessible units?
No, 3410 W KIMBERLY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 W KIMBERLY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3410 W KIMBERLY Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Montelano
8330 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
District at Biltmore
4600 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Urban
3601 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College