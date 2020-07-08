All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3409 W CLAREMONT Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3409 W CLAREMONT Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:08 AM

3409 W CLAREMONT Street

3409 West Claremont Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3409 West Claremont Street, Phoenix, AZ 85017

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Newly remodeled Phoenix home with 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, & spacious open floor plan. Beautiful vinyl wood plank floors throughout, soothing palette, recessed lighting, window blinds, & ceiling fans. Stunning new kitchen features stylish counters, breakfast bar, SS appliances, & plenty of white cabinets w/hardware. Patio access from dining area. Interior laundry room w/storage cabinets. Updated baths w/designer tile & ample closets. Extended covered patio & room for a garden & toys! Plenty of parking & move-in ready! Near Grand Canyon University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 W CLAREMONT Street have any available units?
3409 W CLAREMONT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 W CLAREMONT Street have?
Some of 3409 W CLAREMONT Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 W CLAREMONT Street currently offering any rent specials?
3409 W CLAREMONT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 W CLAREMONT Street pet-friendly?
No, 3409 W CLAREMONT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3409 W CLAREMONT Street offer parking?
Yes, 3409 W CLAREMONT Street offers parking.
Does 3409 W CLAREMONT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 W CLAREMONT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 W CLAREMONT Street have a pool?
No, 3409 W CLAREMONT Street does not have a pool.
Does 3409 W CLAREMONT Street have accessible units?
No, 3409 W CLAREMONT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 W CLAREMONT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 W CLAREMONT Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
The Reserve on Cave Creek
19635 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College