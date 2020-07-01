Rent Calculator
3409 N 88th Drive
3409 N 88th Drive
3409 North 88th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3409 North 88th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Braewood Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
88th Drive LEASE TO OWN - LEASE TO OWN OPTION. Contact our office for details on this beautiful home.
(RLNE5446217)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3409 N 88th Drive have any available units?
3409 N 88th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3409 N 88th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3409 N 88th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 N 88th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3409 N 88th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3409 N 88th Drive offer parking?
No, 3409 N 88th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3409 N 88th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 N 88th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 N 88th Drive have a pool?
No, 3409 N 88th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3409 N 88th Drive have accessible units?
No, 3409 N 88th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 N 88th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 N 88th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3409 N 88th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3409 N 88th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
