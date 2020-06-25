Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3408 E SEQUOIA Drive
3408 E SEQUOIA Drive
3408 East Sequoia Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3408 East Sequoia Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet 3 bedroom 2 bath with fireplace and a 2 car garage. Walking distance to Quail Run Elementary. Close to Paradise Valley Community College and the 51.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive have any available units?
3408 E SEQUOIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 E SEQUOIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive offers parking.
Does 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive have a pool?
No, 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 E SEQUOIA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
