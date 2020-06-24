Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive
3406 East Campo Bello Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3406 East Campo Bello Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large pool, Home will be available for occupancy March 15th. Easy maintenance yards front and back. Pool service included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have any available units?
3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have?
Some of 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive offers parking.
Does 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive has a pool.
Does 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have accessible units?
No, 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3406 E CAMPO BELLO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College