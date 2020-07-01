340 E Virginia Cir

Amenities

Avail now....Tired of living in a high rise? If you are, 340 E Virginia Circle is for you!!!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, In the heart of Central Phoenix area, upgraded and charming Red Brick, 1050 sf Duplex QUIET 2 bed 1 bath Apt w/large block wall fenced PRIVATE backyard for rent in Midtown Area for $1,495 per mo - one year lease. No Section 8, QUIET cul du sac on a low traffic street. Single level, feels like single fam residence. New double paned windows, storage unit, new roof, new electrical, The private, enclosed, secure yard is ideal for kids and pets! Washer Dryer inside laundry hookups, G disposal, dish washer Your own driveway w covered parking, Location, Location, Location. .4 mile to Light Rail to downtown ASU downtown, Chase Field or to Sky Harbor Airport. Close to High Rise office bldgs on Central between Thomas and McDowell. Near the Phoenix Art Museum, theater/music/opera venues, and dozens of great local restaurants. Close TO HILTON SUITES,U-HAUL, ST JOSEPH'S HOSPITAL, FAIRFIELD INN, DURANTS RESTAURANT, IRS, .PHOENIX COLLEGE, CENTRAL / THOMAS, ST.JOSEPH'S, Children's and BANNER Hospitals. .4 mile to Light Rail, Five minutes to downtown PHX Quick access to 51,10,17, 202 freeways. Pets OK but breed restrictions apply.... 1 yr lease. LIGHT RAIL TO ASU DOWNTOWN w/connections to Sky Harbor Airport. Major nearby attractions include Park Central, the Arizona Center, Chase Field, U.S. Airways Center, Orpheum Theater, Dodge Theater, Herberger Theater, Symphony Hall, Phoenix Convention Center, Gateway Community College, and the new ASU Downtown Campus. Live close to your job! W/D hookups inside. -single level, PERFECT OFF-CAMPUS HOUSING. VERY QUIET! If you like quiet, this is for you! Call Sheila 949 922-9897 or 949 497-3747 - Nohttp://www.showmetherent.com/sheilagreen....I have others, please call.



(RLNE128169)