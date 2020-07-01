All apartments in Phoenix
340 E Virginia Cir

340 East Virginia Circle · No Longer Available
Location

340 East Virginia Circle, Phoenix, AZ 85004
East Alvarado

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
media room
Avail now....Tired of living in a high rise? If you are, 340 E Virginia Circle is for you!!!! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, In the heart of Central Phoenix area, upgraded and charming Red Brick, 1050 sf Duplex QUIET 2 bed 1 bath Apt w/large block wall fenced PRIVATE backyard for rent in Midtown Area for $1,495 per mo - one year lease. No Section 8, QUIET cul du sac on a low traffic street. Single level, feels like single fam residence. New double paned windows, storage unit, new roof, new electrical, The private, enclosed, secure yard is ideal for kids and pets! Washer Dryer inside laundry hookups, G disposal, dish washer Your own driveway w covered parking, Location, Location, Location. .4 mile to Light Rail to downtown ASU downtown, Chase Field or to Sky Harbor Airport. Close to High Rise office bldgs on Central between Thomas and McDowell. Near the Phoenix Art Museum, theater/music/opera venues, and dozens of great local restaurants. Close TO HILTON SUITES,U-HAUL, ST JOSEPH'S HOSPITAL, FAIRFIELD INN, DURANTS RESTAURANT, IRS, .PHOENIX COLLEGE, CENTRAL / THOMAS, ST.JOSEPH'S, Children's and BANNER Hospitals. .4 mile to Light Rail, Five minutes to downtown PHX Quick access to 51,10,17, 202 freeways. Pets OK but breed restrictions apply.... 1 yr lease. LIGHT RAIL TO ASU DOWNTOWN w/connections to Sky Harbor Airport. Major nearby attractions include Park Central, the Arizona Center, Chase Field, U.S. Airways Center, Orpheum Theater, Dodge Theater, Herberger Theater, Symphony Hall, Phoenix Convention Center, Gateway Community College, and the new ASU Downtown Campus. Live close to your job! W/D hookups inside. -single level, PERFECT OFF-CAMPUS HOUSING. VERY QUIET! If you like quiet, this is for you! Call Sheila 949 922-9897 or 949 497-3747 - Nohttp://www.showmetherent.com/sheilagreen....I have others, please call.

(RLNE128169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 E Virginia Cir have any available units?
340 E Virginia Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 E Virginia Cir have?
Some of 340 E Virginia Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 E Virginia Cir currently offering any rent specials?
340 E Virginia Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 E Virginia Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 E Virginia Cir is pet friendly.
Does 340 E Virginia Cir offer parking?
Yes, 340 E Virginia Cir offers parking.
Does 340 E Virginia Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 340 E Virginia Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 E Virginia Cir have a pool?
No, 340 E Virginia Cir does not have a pool.
Does 340 E Virginia Cir have accessible units?
No, 340 E Virginia Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 340 E Virginia Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 340 E Virginia Cir has units with dishwashers.

