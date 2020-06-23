337 W ROMA Avenue

Amenities

This well-kept Santa Fe style home has tons of curb appeal! Unbeatable Central Phoenix location in Yaple Park historic district offers easy access to the light rail, Melrose retail district and some of the most popular dining locations in Phoenix! This home has lots of historic charm with original countertops and cabinets in the kitchen, original finished concrete and tile flooring throughout, cove ceilings, panel doors with decorative hardware, plaster walls, high ceilings and arched doorways. Modern upgrades include energy saving dual pane windows, Bosch gas stove and dishwasher, copper plumbing and more! Front yard has nice patio area and the backyard has lush green grass and a patio that runs the length of the home. This is a one-of-a-kind gem you will not want to miss!