337 W ROMA Avenue
Last updated March 26 2020 at 1:03 AM

337 W ROMA Avenue

337 West Roma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

337 West Roma Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This well-kept Santa Fe style home has tons of curb appeal! Unbeatable Central Phoenix location in Yaple Park historic district offers easy access to the light rail, Melrose retail district and some of the most popular dining locations in Phoenix! This home has lots of historic charm with original countertops and cabinets in the kitchen, original finished concrete and tile flooring throughout, cove ceilings, panel doors with decorative hardware, plaster walls, high ceilings and arched doorways. Modern upgrades include energy saving dual pane windows, Bosch gas stove and dishwasher, copper plumbing and more! Front yard has nice patio area and the backyard has lush green grass and a patio that runs the length of the home. This is a one-of-a-kind gem you will not want to miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 W ROMA Avenue have any available units?
337 W ROMA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 W ROMA Avenue have?
Some of 337 W ROMA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 W ROMA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
337 W ROMA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 W ROMA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 337 W ROMA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 337 W ROMA Avenue offer parking?
No, 337 W ROMA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 337 W ROMA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 337 W ROMA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 W ROMA Avenue have a pool?
No, 337 W ROMA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 337 W ROMA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 337 W ROMA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 337 W ROMA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 W ROMA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
