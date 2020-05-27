Rent Calculator
33619 N 26TH Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
33619 N 26TH Avenue
33619 North 26th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
33619 North 26th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85085
Carefree Crossing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33619 N 26TH Avenue have any available units?
33619 N 26TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 33619 N 26TH Avenue have?
Some of 33619 N 26TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 33619 N 26TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
33619 N 26TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33619 N 26TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 33619 N 26TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 33619 N 26TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 33619 N 26TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 33619 N 26TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33619 N 26TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33619 N 26TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 33619 N 26TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 33619 N 26TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 33619 N 26TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 33619 N 26TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33619 N 26TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
