Phoenix, AZ
33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011
Last updated June 23 2020 at 7:34 AM

33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011

33575 North Dove Lakes Drive · (480) 626-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33575 North Dove Lakes Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Dove Valley Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Nearest Cross Streets are Black Mountain Parkway and Rancho Paloma Drive
Bedrooms: 2 + Den
Bathrooms: 2
Sq Footage: 1,702
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking
----------------------------------------

No Application Fees! Wonderful 2 bedroom + den, 2 bathroom townhome on a golf course lot in Villagio at Dove Valley Ranch. This home has a number of upgrades which includes open floor plan, living room with fireplace, private patio / balcony overlooking the golf course, upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Spacious kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas stove and all stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, double sinks, granite counter tops and oversized tiled walk-in shower. Separate inside laundry with washing machine and dryer included, extra storage room and 2 car garage. Large community pool area with heated spa and oversized pool.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC.
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 have any available units?
33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 have?
Some of 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 currently offering any rent specials?
33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 pet-friendly?
Yes, 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 is pet friendly.
Does 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 offer parking?
Yes, 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 offers parking.
Does 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 have a pool?
Yes, 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 has a pool.
Does 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 have accessible units?
No, 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 does not have accessible units.
Does 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 have units with dishwashers?
No, 33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011 does not have units with dishwashers.
