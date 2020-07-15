33575 N. Dove Lakes Drive, #2011

Amenities

Nearest Cross Streets are Black Mountain Parkway and Rancho Paloma Drive

Bedrooms: 2 + Den

Bathrooms: 2

Sq Footage: 1,702

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on case by case basis, No smoking

No Application Fees! Wonderful 2 bedroom + den, 2 bathroom townhome on a golf course lot in Villagio at Dove Valley Ranch. This home has a number of upgrades which includes open floor plan, living room with fireplace, private patio / balcony overlooking the golf course, upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Spacious kitchen features granite counter tops, breakfast bar, gas stove and all stainless steel appliances. Master suite includes large walk-in closet, double sinks, granite counter tops and oversized tiled walk-in shower. Separate inside laundry with washing machine and dryer included, extra storage room and 2 car garage. Large community pool area with heated spa and oversized pool.



No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC.

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.