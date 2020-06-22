All apartments in Phoenix
3354 West Tina Lane
3354 West Tina Lane

3354 West Tina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3354 West Tina Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this charming move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home in Phoenix conveniently located off of 35th. Ave. & Deer Valley in the "Tarracita" Community! GREAT home! Open dining room off the kitchen, Large great room, vaulted ceilings, tile in all the right areas and more! Large Back yard! Great location - ready to move in! Call Today!!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3354 West Tina Lane have any available units?
3354 West Tina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3354 West Tina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3354 West Tina Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3354 West Tina Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3354 West Tina Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3354 West Tina Lane offer parking?
No, 3354 West Tina Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3354 West Tina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3354 West Tina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3354 West Tina Lane have a pool?
No, 3354 West Tina Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3354 West Tina Lane have accessible units?
No, 3354 West Tina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3354 West Tina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3354 West Tina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3354 West Tina Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3354 West Tina Lane has units with air conditioning.
