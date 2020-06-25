All apartments in Phoenix
3350 W CROCUS Drive
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

3350 W CROCUS Drive

3350 West Crocus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3350 West Crocus Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Deerview

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
This extremely well maintained home features 3 large bedrooms, new carpet, new master bath, remodeled bathrooms, and hardwood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3350 W CROCUS Drive have any available units?
3350 W CROCUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3350 W CROCUS Drive have?
Some of 3350 W CROCUS Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3350 W CROCUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3350 W CROCUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3350 W CROCUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3350 W CROCUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3350 W CROCUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3350 W CROCUS Drive offers parking.
Does 3350 W CROCUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3350 W CROCUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3350 W CROCUS Drive have a pool?
No, 3350 W CROCUS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3350 W CROCUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 3350 W CROCUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3350 W CROCUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3350 W CROCUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
