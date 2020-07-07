Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3348 E Monte Vista Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3348 E Monte Vista Rd
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3348 E Monte Vista Rd
3348 East Monte Vista Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3348 East Monte Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3348 E Monte Vista Rd have any available units?
3348 E Monte Vista Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3348 E Monte Vista Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3348 E Monte Vista Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3348 E Monte Vista Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3348 E Monte Vista Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3348 E Monte Vista Rd offer parking?
No, 3348 E Monte Vista Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3348 E Monte Vista Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3348 E Monte Vista Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3348 E Monte Vista Rd have a pool?
No, 3348 E Monte Vista Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3348 E Monte Vista Rd have accessible units?
No, 3348 E Monte Vista Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3348 E Monte Vista Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3348 E Monte Vista Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3348 E Monte Vista Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3348 E Monte Vista Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College