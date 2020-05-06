All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3347 E WINDSOR Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3347 E WINDSOR Avenue

3347 East Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3347 East Windsor Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This 2,806 feet home is set up as an Assisted Living Home for the Elderly with 6 Bedrooms and 3 Baths with walk-in showers, all tiles. Easy to show, schedule with Showing Time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

