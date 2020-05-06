Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3347 E WINDSOR Avenue
3347 E WINDSOR Avenue
3347 East Windsor Avenue
Location
3347 East Windsor Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85008
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This 2,806 feet home is set up as an Assisted Living Home for the Elderly with 6 Bedrooms and 3 Baths with walk-in showers, all tiles. Easy to show, schedule with Showing Time.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue have any available units?
3347 E WINDSOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue have?
Some of 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3347 E WINDSOR Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue offer parking?
No, 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue has a pool.
Does 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3347 E WINDSOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
