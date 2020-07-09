All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:15 PM

3342 East McKinley Street

3342 East Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Location

3342 East Mckinley Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Beautifully renovated just completed, all new inside, new everything. Flooring, kitchen counters, appliances, full size washer dryer hook ups in laundry room.
HUGE LOT!!!! Built in brick BBQ er in the back
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3342 East McKinley Street have any available units?
3342 East McKinley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3342 East McKinley Street currently offering any rent specials?
3342 East McKinley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 East McKinley Street pet-friendly?
No, 3342 East McKinley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3342 East McKinley Street offer parking?
No, 3342 East McKinley Street does not offer parking.
Does 3342 East McKinley Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3342 East McKinley Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 East McKinley Street have a pool?
No, 3342 East McKinley Street does not have a pool.
Does 3342 East McKinley Street have accessible units?
No, 3342 East McKinley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3342 East McKinley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3342 East McKinley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3342 East McKinley Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3342 East McKinley Street does not have units with air conditioning.

