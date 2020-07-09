3342 East McKinley Street

Beautifully renovated just completed, all new inside, new everything. Flooring, kitchen counters, appliances, full size washer dryer hook ups in laundry room. HUGE LOT!!!! Built in brick BBQ er in the back Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
