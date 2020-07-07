All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

3340 West Granada Road

3340 West Granada Road · No Longer Available
Location

3340 West Granada Road, Phoenix, AZ 85009
Northwest Homesites

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package (if not already installed, appliances are scheduled to be installed upon move in) so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3340 West Granada Road have any available units?
3340 West Granada Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3340 West Granada Road currently offering any rent specials?
3340 West Granada Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3340 West Granada Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3340 West Granada Road is pet friendly.
Does 3340 West Granada Road offer parking?
No, 3340 West Granada Road does not offer parking.
Does 3340 West Granada Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3340 West Granada Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3340 West Granada Road have a pool?
No, 3340 West Granada Road does not have a pool.
Does 3340 West Granada Road have accessible units?
No, 3340 West Granada Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3340 West Granada Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3340 West Granada Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3340 West Granada Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3340 West Granada Road does not have units with air conditioning.

