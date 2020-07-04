All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd.

3338 West Shumway Farm Road · No Longer Available
Location

3338 West Shumway Farm Road, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. Available 04/25/20 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 1340 Sq. Ft. - Phoeix Home - 3 Bed - 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage in Silverstone Estates
Home opens into good size cozy living room arean. Large kitchen open to second cozy family room. Kitchen opens out to very good size back yard. Great for entertaining! Close to all area shopping and Hwy 202 Loop.

To apply go to: CaldwellAZ.com

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 One Time Upfront Property Management Fee
$200 Nonrefundable Pet Fee (per pet allowed) Small Dogs Only (Under 35lbs.)
HOA Paid by owner (not tenant responsibility)

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5697144)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. have any available units?
3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. offers parking.
Does 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. has a pool.
Does 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3338 W. Shumway Farm Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

